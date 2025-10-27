Now, Chandigarh admn to ready tender documents before seeking MHA nod

The UT administration has introduced a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for development projects, requiring departments to prepare tender documents before seeking approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The move follows recent changes in the financial powers of UT officers and aims to streamline project execution and minimise delays between approval and implementation stages.

Under the revised procedure, tender-related documents will be readied alongside project proposals before they are sent to the MHA. This will allow work to commence immediately after the Centre’s approval.

UT chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad said the new system would ensure faster and more coordinated project execution. “Earlier, the process of preparing tender documents would start only after receiving approval from the MHA, which caused significant delays in many projects. Now, both processes will run simultaneously, ensuring faster execution and saving valuable time,” he said

Prasad added that discussions between the Administration and the MHA led to this decision, and that the Centre has assured timely clearance of Chandigarh’s project files. “So far, none of the projects submitted for approval under the new system have faced any issues, and we expect the same going forward,” he said.

Finance department issues circular to all departments

The chief secretary further clarified that ongoing works—such as repairs and road maintenance—will continue uninterrupted. However, MHA approval will be mandatory for all new development projects.

To ensure timely execution, the finance department has issued a circular to all departments, directing them to prepare tender documents at the time of sending the project file to the MHA. The goal is to enable the immediate issuance of work orders as soon as approval is received, avoiding any slowdown in project implementation.

Prasad expressed confidence that the new system would make the process of executing development works in Chandigarh faster, more transparent, and better coordinated. “This revised procedure will enhance efficiency and improve coordination between the Administration and the Central Government,” he added.