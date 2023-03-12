Tenders out, Panjab University’s campus cafe promises flavours aplenty

Over three years after closing amid dwindling footfall, the South India Coffee House at Panjab University’s Student Centre got a set closer to reopening its doors — with tenders for the campus’ favourite cafe being floated.

A view of the South India Coffee house at Panjab University Chandigarh. (HT File)

In the latest development, the University also approved the coffee house’s expanded menu, with specified rates, to incorporate disparate cuisines and flavours that go beyond its original South Indian roots.

Envisioned as a multi-cuisine restaurant, the new menu will feature an array of food items like cholley bhature, dhokla, poori bhaji, rolls, paranthas and biryani in addition to the South Indian classics that made it popular with the students and faculty in the first place.

A senior university official said the tender was issued after it was approved by a varsity panel during a recent meeting, where the varsity has also floated tenders for some other canteens including at University Institute of Legal Studies and the arts and basic medical science blocks.

Speaking of the same, a panel member said, “We hope that we have a successful bidder this time. PU stakeholders are keen to see the revival of the coffee house at the student centre. This is the only place where one can sit and eat. Many of the stakeholders do not want the same items being sold here as in the other shops.”

The tender should reach the office of deputy registrar (estate), administrative block, PU till March 27.

After its closure, an attempt was made to revitalise the eatery in 2020. It was auctioned for ₹1,03,000 per month, but the plan did not see any development amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The PU administration had also asked the University Institute of Hotel and Tourism management (UIHTM) to run a cafeteria or bakery in the space, but they had declined the offer.

Added flavour to elections

The eatery, once a hotbed of student politics, was widely missed during the election times, with student bodies expressing their displeasure over its absence.

Apart from being an ideal hub for socialising for students and faculty, the coffee house was also the alumni’s go-to spot for get-togethers where they would reminisce over their student days sitting at their favourite window seats.

Opened in 1975, the coffee house had announced its closure in June 2019 due to a decrease in footfall and consequent losses

