Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tennis: Shreay, Yana lift Under-16 singles titles
chandigarh news

Tennis: Shreay, Yana lift Under-16 singles titles

Updated on Oct 07, 2021 02:03 AM IST
Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association trainee Shreay Vir defeated another CLTA player, Priyanshu Antil, 6-4, 6-1 in straight sets in the boys’ Under-16 finals.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Top seeds Shreay Vir and Yana Gupta won the boys’ and girls’ Under-16 singles titles, respectively, on the concluding day of the All India Tennis Association Championship Series (CS-3) tennis tournament at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium in Sector 10 on Wednesday.

CLTA trainee Shreay Vir defeated another CLTA player, Priyanshu Antil, 6-4, 6-1 in straight sets. In the girls’ under-16 finals, top seed Yana defeated Mehakpreet Kaur in a three-set marathon match. Yana lost the first set 3-6, but came back strong to win the second and deciding sets 6-3, 6-3.

Sarthak, Riya enter U-18 finals

Top seeds Sarthak Gandhi and Riya Kaushik entered the U-18 boys’ and girls’ finals of the All India Tennis Association National Ranking Championship at Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur. Sarthak beat Harmanjit Singh 6-1, 6-1 while Riya Kaushik beat Sidhak Kaur 6-2, 6-4 in the semi-finals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PU graduate constituency: Second phase of polling at 61 booths on October 17

Chandigarh engineering admissions: 1,165 seats up for grabs at three institutes

Farmers suffering due to government apathy: Hooda

Soil fertility of waterlogged land in Haryana to be improved
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Mahalaya 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
LPG Cylinder Prices
Facebook
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP