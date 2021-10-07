Tennis: Shreay, Yana lift Under-16 singles titles

Top seeds Shreay Vir and Yana Gupta won the boys’ and girls’ Under-16 singles titles, respectively, on the concluding day of the All India Tennis Association Championship Series (CS-3) tennis tournament at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium in Sector 10 on Wednesday.

CLTA trainee Shreay Vir defeated another CLTA player, Priyanshu Antil, 6-4, 6-1 in straight sets. In the girls’ under-16 finals, top seed Yana defeated Mehakpreet Kaur in a three-set marathon match. Yana lost the first set 3-6, but came back strong to win the second and deciding sets 6-3, 6-3.

Sarthak, Riya enter U-18 finals

Top seeds Sarthak Gandhi and Riya Kaushik entered the U-18 boys’ and girls’ finals of the All India Tennis Association National Ranking Championship at Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur. Sarthak beat Harmanjit Singh 6-1, 6-1 while Riya Kaushik beat Sidhak Kaur 6-2, 6-4 in the semi-finals.