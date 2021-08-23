Tension in Fatehabad village as Dalit, upper caste families lock horns over Ambedkar statue

Tension prevailed in Fatehabad’s Buwan village in Bhuna tehsil over a statue of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar that was installed at a ‘chaupal’ on August 15. The people belonging to the upper caste are seeking removal of the statue, leading to tension in the village.

Personnel of the CRPF and Haryana Police have been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure and the village has been sealed. People belonging to the Dalit community during a meeting in the village hit out at the administration for not letting their supporters in.

Rajat Kalsan, a Dalit activist, said they always co-operate with the upper caste families, including in their protest against Centre’s farm laws. “They opposed the installation of Ambedkar’s statue in the village. A youth had hurled stones at the statue and police have failed to take action against him. We have lodged a complaint against them, but the police are yet to register an FIR. Police are not letting our supporters enter the village. We have decided to boycott the farm agitation. Our members have pledged to install BR Ambedkar’s statue in every village of Haryana by December 31,” he added.

Fatehabad deputy commissioner Mahavir Kaushik and superintendent of police Rajesh Kumar met both the groups but couldn’t succeed in striking a compromise. The Dalit community members have asked the administrative officials to rename the ‘panchayat ghar’ as BR Ambedkar Bhawan.

Fatehabad SP Kumar said heavy security has been deployed in the village to control the situation. “Two-layered barricading has been done in the nine streets of the village. We have asked both the groups to resolve the issue amicably. We will take strict action against those who will try to vitiate the atmosphere,” he said.