90 Rajput community office bearers of BJP, RSS resign

Amid ongoing tension between the members of Gurjar and Rajput communities over unveiling of statue in Kaithal depicting the ninth-century ruler Mihir Bhoj, a Gurjar ruler, around 90 Rajput community office bearers and volunteers of BJP and RSS resigned. They accused the BJP-led Haryana government of not protecting their interests.

During a meeting, the community members said a statue of Raja Mihir Bhoj was unveiled in Kaithal last week, depicting Raja Mihir Bhoj as a Gurjar and this has agitated the Rajput community. (File photo)

The decision was taken in a meeting held at Rajput Dharamshala in Karnal on Monday and they have also called a mahapanchayat in Karnal on July 30 over the issue.

During the meeting, the community members said a statue of Raja Mihir Bhoj was unveiled in Kaithal last week, depicting Raja Mihir Bhoj as a Gurjar and this has agitated the Rajput community.

They also slammed the BJP-JJP government for use of force on the members of Rajput community when they were taking out a protest march in Kaithal.

Speaking on the occasion, Haryana Rajput Pratinidhi Sabha state president Davinder Singh said 39 officer bearers and volunteers of the RSS and 49 of the BJP have jointly resigned from their posts. More community members associated with the BJP and RSS will resign soon.

He said the Gurjar word should not be written on the statue and wherever it was written should be removed with immediate effect. They also demanded that a committee be constituted to establish the caste of Raja Bhoj to avoid such confrontations in future.

However, the Haryana chief minister has urged both the communities to not indulge in such controversies.

