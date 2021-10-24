Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tension prevails between two communities in Jind village
chandigarh news

Tension prevails between two communities in Jind village

Tension prevailed in Jind’s Chhatar village after a group of people belonging to the upper caste thrashed a man identified as Vijay hailing from the SC community late on Friday
A peace committee, comprising 35 people from different sections of the society, has been formed to maintain fraternity and peace in the village. (HT File)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 12:44 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak

Tension prevailed in Jind’s Chhatar village after a group of people belonging to the upper caste thrashed a man identified as Vijay hailing from the SC community late on Friday.

He was rushed to the Uchana Kalan civil hospital from where the doctors referred him to another hospital.

However, tension escalated between two communities after a group of upper caste men announced a social boycott of the SC community on September 26, following which the police have booked 23 upper caste persons under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case date backs to September 11 when a youth identified as Gurmeet had lodged a complaint before the Uchana Kalan police that some youth from the upper caste thrashed him and passed casteist remarks when he had gone to watch a kabaddi match in the adjoining Gogadiya village.

Thereafter, villagers called a panchayat on September 26 to settle the matter but they announced a social boycott of the SC community after they refused to reach a compromise. Jind deputy commissioner Naresh Kumar and SP Waseem Akram visited the village on Saturday.

RELATED STORIES

“We have ordered deployment of heavy police in the village including two inspectors, two bike riders, 30 police personnel and PCRs to keep round-the-clock vigil. A peace committee, comprising 35 people from different sections of the society, has been formed to maintain fraternity and peace in the village,” they said in a joint statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP