Tensions run high after 2 bovine carcasses found in Jeevan Nagar in Ludhiana

The incident came to light when a ragpicker saw the heads, tails, and legs of the two bovine animals lying separately at a garbage site in a vacant plot in Jeevan Nagar
Soon, members of right-wing Hindu outfits as well as members of the Cow Welfare Society reached the spot and staged a protest, seeking the arrest of the accused involved in slaughtering the bovine animals. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 03:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A day after bovine remains were found in a drain in Malerkotla, tension gripped Jeewan Nagar after suspected remains of two cows and a 6-month-old fetus were found dumped in a vacant plot near Jeewan Nagar police post on Wednesday.

The incident came to light when a rag picker saw the heads, tails, and legs of the two cows lying separately at a garbage site in a vacant plot. Soon, members of right-wing Hindu outfits as well as members of the Cow Welfare Society reached the spot and staged a protest, seeking the arrest of the accused involved in slaughtering cows.

Joint commissioner of police Ravcharan Singh Brar, additional deputy commissioners of police Rupinder Kaur Sra and Davinder Chaudhary reached the spot and pacified the protestors.

Brar said a case had been registered against unidentified persons and a team was scanning CCTV cameras in the area to trace the accused. Meanwhile, the body parts of the cow and the foetus recovered from the spot have been sent for postmortem.

Right-wing organisations have said that if the culprits were not arrested till Monday, they will stage a protest for an indefinite period.

