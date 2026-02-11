Tenure over but ex-councillors’ signboards dot Panchkula roads

More than a month after the tenure of the Panchkula municipal corporation(MC) councillors and the mayor ended, signboards of former representatives continue to dot city roads, triggering concerns over rule violations and fairness ahead of the forthcoming municipal elections. Signboards of former representatives continue to dot city roads in Panchkula. (HT Photo)

The MC’s term concluded on January 5, but the signboards remain untouched. SK Nayar, president of the Citizens’ Welfare Association (CWA), Panchkula, said that despite formally flagging the issue with the then MC commissioner RK Singh on January 25 and incumbent commissioner Vinay Kumar on February 5, no action has been taken so far.

Nayar pointed out that as per municipal corporation rules, all signboards bearing the names or identities of former elected representatives must be removed immediately after the end of their tenure to prevent any direct or indirect advantage to individuals or political parties. He added that such signboards, placed along roadsides and near residences in various wards, have become a talking point among residents and create a clear perception of favoritism.

The CWA has urged MC commissioner Vinay Kumar, joint commissioner Gaurav Chauhan, and superintending engineer Vijay Goyal to ensure the immediate removal of all such boards to uphold a free, fair, transparent and impartial atmosphere ahead of the upcoming MC elections.

Adding to the controversy, two signboards of present and former BJP district presidents are reportedly installed in close proximity, further fuelling concerns over political neutrality.

When contacted, MC commissioner Vinay Kumar said the matter was not in his knowledge and assured that he would look into it on Monday.