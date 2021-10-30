Terror conspiracy case: NIA raids at 8 places in Kashmir, 2 held

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The NIA raids were carried out in Kashmir’s Srinagar, Sopore and Baramulla in the terror conspiracy case; so far, 23 people have been arrested in the case
The terror conspiracy case pertains to conspiracy for undertaking violent militant acts in Jammu and Kashmir and other major cities by cadres of proscribed organisations; the NIA raids led to the recovery of electronic devices and incriminating jehadi documents and posters. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 03:00 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested two more persons after conducting raids at eight locations in Kashmir in relation to a terror conspiracy case filed on October 10.

The agency conducted searches in Srinagar, Sopore and Baramulla. The agency said that they had arrested two more persons – Amir Ahmad Gojri of Srinagar and Saddat Amin of north Kashmir’s Sopore.

“Searches conducted today led to recovery of electronic devices and incriminating jehadi documents and posters etc,” the agency said.

So far, 23 people have been arrested in the case. “Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused are terror associates and over-ground workers (OGWs) of different proscribed terrorist organisations and have been providing logistical and material support to terrorists,” the statement said.

The case relates to conspiracy for undertaking violent militant acts in J&K and other major cities by cadres of proscribed organisations such as the Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and other similar outfits and their affiliates, including The Resistance Front (TRF) and People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF).

The agency had registered the case on October 10 to look into the ‘hatching of conspiracy both physically and in cyber space for undertaking violent terror acts in Jammu and Kashmir and in other cities, including New Delhi by LeT, JeM, HM, Al-Badr and their affiliates TRF and PAFF. The case was registered after a series of targeted attacks against civilians in Kashmir.

On October 20, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested four alleged militant associates and their over-ground workers (OGWs) after conducting raids at 11 locations in Kashmir in the case.

