Terror hideout busted in Rajouri

Published on Nov 12, 2022 12:48 AM IST

The seizure included five hand grenades, six detonators, one AK rifle magazine and 30 AK-47 bullets.

A security personnel keeps vigil in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

Jammu and Kashmir police and Army on Friday busted a terror hideout in a village of Rajouri and recovered five hand grenades, six detonators and one AK rifle magazine with thirty bullets, said officials.

SSP Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam said that teams of Budhal police station, special operations group and Samote-based Rashtriya Rifles (60 RR) Battalion launched a joint search operation in the Jalamang forest area of Targain village in Budhal.

“In this search operation, a terrorist hideout was busted, and explosives and ammunition kept hidden in the hideout have been recovered,” he said.

Bomb disposal squad of the army destroyed the grenades through a controlled explosion, he said.

Further searches in the area are going on.

