Terror module busted: Four hand grenades, IED recovered in Punjab’s Batala, 1 held

The Batala police on Monday unearthed a Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence-backed terror module with the arrest of one person and seized four hand grenades, one RDX-based improvised explosive device (IED), and communication equipment, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said here on Monday. The weapon consignment was were found concealed in bushes near the road leading towards Amritsar. (HT)

The DGP said that one accused, identified as Ravinder Pal Singh alias Ravi of Puriya Kala village, has been arrested.

“Another accused has been identified and police teams are on a manhunt to apprehend him,” he said, adding that the investigation is ongoing to expose the entire cross-border conspiracy.

Four hand grenades (SPL HGR-84, also known as Arges HG-84) and one RDX-based improvised explosive device (IED), weighing nearly 2kg, packed in a black metallic box, were found concealed in bushes near the road leading towards Amritsar, the DGP added.

Additionally, police teams have recovered a Baofeng dual-band FM transceiver set, a D-shaped headset commonly used with walkie-talkies, and other related accessories.

Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the consignment was placed on the directions of UK-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Nishan Singh alias Nishan Jodia, acting under the instructions of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, who is backed by ISI.

Batala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Suhail Qasim Mir said that further investigation has revealed that the accused collected the consignment following instructions from gangster-terrorist Nishan Jodia.

“The recovery of this cache has disrupted a cross-border conspiracy aimed at destabilising peace and harmony in Punjab,” he said.

The SSP said that efforts are also underway to ensure Jodia is apprehended and deported back to India to face the law. “Punjab Police has initiated correspondence with the ministry of external affairs and the Consulate General of India in Birmingham, and the process to secure his deportation is actively underway,” the SSP added.

A case has been registered under Sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act at Police Station Sadar, Batala. “With the involvement of terrorist networks becoming evident, relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) have also been added to the case,” the officials said.