Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
Terror plot foiled after cache of arms recovered in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

ByPress Trust of India
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 12:58 PM IST

Anti-Gangster Task Force recovers cache of arms, including two AK-47 rifles with 16 cartridges, two magazines, and two P-86 (high explosive) hand-grenades, from forest in Gurdaspur district before it could reach Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Rinda’s aides.

Punjab Police on Wednesday said they have foiled a major terror plot orchestrated by Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda and recovered a cache of arms from a forest area in Gurdaspur.

The two AK-47 rifles with 16 cartridges, two magazines, and two P-86 (high explosive) hand-grenades that were recovered from a forest area in Punjab’s border district of Gurdaspur. (X)
Preliminary investigation found that the consignment was pushed into India by Pakistani agencies and Rinda as part of a premeditated plan to carry out attacks at multiple locations in Punjab, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said.

“In an intelligence-led operation, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF), Punjab successfully foiled a major terror plot orchestrated by Harwinder Rinda, a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative based in #Pakistan and backed by Pakistan’s ISI,” Yadav posted on X.

The DGP said acting swiftly on human intelligence, AGTF teams traced and recovered a cache of terrorist hardware, including two AK-47 rifles with 16 live cartridges, two magazines, and two P-86 (high explosive) hand-grenades from a forest area in Gurdaspur, before it could reach Harwinder Rinda’s associates.

“Preliminary investigation reveals the recovered consignment was pushed into India by Pakistani agencies and Harwinder @ Rinda as part of a premeditated plan to carry out attacks at multiple locations in Punjab, aiming to disrupt public peace,” he said.

An FIR under the Explosives Act and the Arms Act has been registered at Purana Shala police station in Gurdaspur, he said.

“Further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend Rinda’s operatives involved in the recovered weapon consignment,” the DGP said.

