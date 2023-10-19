Terrorism biggest threat to humanity: Jammu and Kashmir LG

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that J&K police have played a crucial role in combating terrorism and maintaining the rule of law in the union territory. Sinha said that terrorism poses the biggest threat to humanity. “The prime goal of J&K Police is to eradicate terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations to ensure peace, stability and security,” Manoj Sinha said at the attestation-cum-passing out parade of 16th Basic Recruitment Training Course (BRTC) held at Subsidiary Training School (STC), Sheeri, Baramulla.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha during the attestation-cum-passing out parade of 16th BRTC batch of constables at Subsidiary Training Centre, at Sheeri village in Baramulla district, on Wednesday. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A total of 510 recruit constables have completed their rigorous training at the training school.

“J&K Police has always displayed undaunted courage. I bow to the bravehearts of J&K Police who laid down their lives in the line of duty. The nation is grateful for their selfless spirit and sacrifices,” he said, adding that the rule of law is the foundation for equitable socio-economic development and the empowerment of all sections of society.

“Police are playing a crucial role in combating terrorism and maintaining the rule of law. Zero tolerance policy against subversive forces and strict enforcement of rule of law has realised the dream of fear-free J&K,” he said.

He said that terrorism poses the biggest threat to humanity. “Police’s prime goal is to eradicate terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations to ensure peace, stability and security,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sinha said the prevailing peace has seen transformation of Jammu Kashmir into

industrial investment and holistic development. “Prosperity is a byproduct of peace and harmony in society. Peace shapes a new future, promotes the principle of inclusiveness and provides the necessary means to fulfil the aspirations of the young generations,” he said.

The LG took the ceremonial salute and witnessed the parade and demonstrations by the police personnel.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!