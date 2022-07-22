Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Terrorist hideout busted in Doda; arms, explosives recovered
chandigarh news

Terrorist hideout busted in Doda; arms, explosives recovered

Acting on a tip-off, the J&K Police and the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles launched a joint operation in Khasodi Chansar forest of Gandoh area and busted a terrorist hideout
Security forces busted a hideout and recovered arms and explosive material in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jul 22, 2022 11:15 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Bhaderwah

Security forces busted a hideout and recovered arms and explosive material in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the J&K Police and the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles launched a joint operation in Khasodi Chansar forest of Gandoh area and busted a terrorist hideout, a police spokesperson said.

One under barrel grenade launcher (UBGL), one UBGL grenade, one RPG shell, 25 electronic detonators and two UBGL accessories were recovered from the hideout in a rusted condition, it said. A case was registered at the Gandoh police station. Cops said the area from where the arms and explosive material were recovered was infested with militancy in the past.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP