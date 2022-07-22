Terrorist hideout busted in Doda; arms, explosives recovered

Security forces busted a hideout and recovered arms and explosive material in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the J&K Police and the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles launched a joint operation in Khasodi Chansar forest of Gandoh area and busted a terrorist hideout, a police spokesperson said.

One under barrel grenade launcher (UBGL), one UBGL grenade, one RPG shell, 25 electronic detonators and two UBGL accessories were recovered from the hideout in a rusted condition, it said. A case was registered at the Gandoh police station. Cops said the area from where the arms and explosive material were recovered was infested with militancy in the past.