Terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Aug 05, 2023 10:51 PM IST

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said that a terrorist was killed in an encounter in the Rajouri district.

Additional director general of police (ADGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh said, “An encounter started during a cordon and search operation by the security forces at Gundha-Khawas village in Budhal area. According to feedback from the ground, one terrorist has been killed so far.”

Sources said another terrorist has been cordoned. Further details were awaited.

