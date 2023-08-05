Terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said that a terrorist was killed in an encounter in the Rajouri district.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said that a terrorist was killed in an encounter in the Rajouri district. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

Additional director general of police (ADGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh said, “An encounter started during a cordon and search operation by the security forces at Gundha-Khawas village in Budhal area. According to feedback from the ground, one terrorist has been killed so far.”

Sources said another terrorist has been cordoned. Further details were awaited.