Terrorist neutralised in Rajouri; arms, ammo recovered

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Nov 17, 2023 10:26 PM IST

Officials said that the identity of the terrorist slain in the operation in Rajouri was being ascertained at the time of filing this report

Security forces on Friday gunned down a terrorist in a forest area of Budhal in Rajouri district and recovered some arms and ammunition from the site of encounter, officials said.

The arms and ammo recovered during the operation in Rajouri. (HT Photo)

“Based on specific information, a joint operation was launched by Rajouri Police, army, special forces and Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) in the general area Behrote top in Budhal,” a police spokesperson said.

“While moving towards a house where the terrorist was hiding, he started firing on the security forces from inside. The exchange of fire continued for some time and the terrorist was killed in the ensuing operation,” he added.

The identity of the slain terrorist is being ascertained.

An AK 47 assault rifle, three AK magazines, three grenades and a pouch were recovered from the site, officials said. “The area is under cordon and a search is going on”, the spokesperson added.

A case under sections 307,120 B,121 and 122 of the Indian Penal code and relevant sections of the Arms Act, the UAPA and Explosive Substance Act has been registered at the Budhal police station.

