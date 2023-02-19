TGT recruitment exam: Panipat cop’s husband held for links with ‘exam-solvers’ gang

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of the Panipat police have arrested one more person for his alleged links with the gang involved in helping the aspirants of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan’s (KVS) TGT recruitment exam.

The police have already arrested five persons for helping the candidates by accessing their computers remotely and solving the paper while sitting at a private hotel on February 14.

The accused has been identified as Satyavart of Bajana Kalan village of Sonepat district. He is also the husband of a woman constable. He and his wife were also aspirants and they appeared in the online exam. The police are also investigating the involvement of the woman constable in the case. She was posted in Samalkha.

Inspector Varinder, in-charge, CIA-II, said Satyavrat is the friend of the main accused Kapil and he was also a candidate for the exam and he used to arrange paper solvers for the candidates.

He said on February 14, Satyavrat along with other accused had visited a lab in Amritsar to appear in the online examination conducted for the recruitment of the trained graduate teachers of the KVS.

But the gang members could not access the code of his computer. Later, five persons were arrested from a room of a hotel in Samlakha.

He said Satyavart has been taken on a three-day police remand. The police had arrested Manbeer Singh of Amritsar, Kapil Kumar of Khanda Kheri village of Hisar, Harikesh of Hansi, Anand Kumar of Siwani of Bhiwani district and Pradeep Kumar of Chulli Kalan village of Hisar district from a room of a private hotel in Samalkha town of the district on February 14.

On Saturday, a district court has also extended the police remand of Kapil for three more days and sent Manbeer and Harikesh to judicial custody. The police claimed that they have recovered ₹1.70 lakh from Kapil, Manbeer and Harikesh during the police remand.

They have been booked under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120 (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information and Technology Act.