Thapar University turns out to be Covid hotspot, 38 infected in 3 days

Thapar University, Patiala, has turned out to be new Covid hotspot in Punjab as 38 students have been infected in just three days. The varsity reported 15 fresh cases Monday. The first case on the campus was reported on Friday. The university reopened on February 1.

The state health department has declared three more hostels as micro-containment zones and sealed hostels for at least 10 days. Earlier, two of the hostels were declared containment zones. Civil surgeon Dr Satinder Singh said the cases are reported in boys’ hostels only.

“We are collecting samples from all hostels and taking all precautionary measures to curtail further spread of the virus. Those who have been tested positive are asymptomatic,” he said. It appears that no social distancing norms and mask wearing guidelines were adhered to in the hostels, which led to outbreak, said the civil surgeon.

Over 2,500 students from nine hostels are expected to be covered under sampling process initiated by the health department. Dr Singh said no student has been hospitalized as yet.

Registrar Gurbinder Singh said they are cooperating with the health officials and adhering to their protocol. “We have completely cordoned off nine hostels and have moved positive students to a special isolation hostel setup by the varsity. These students are provided special care and meals are provided at their rooms only,” he said.

He added that other students have been put under quarantine and are not allowed to leave the hostel premises till further clearance from health department.

The registrar said taking serious note of increasing number of cases, they have now implemented online mode of education. “We were expecting to hold examination next month but the final decision will be taken after taking stock of the situation,” he said.

ADC tests positive

Patiala additional deputy commissioner Preeti Yadav tested positive for the virus. Health officials said she is asymptomatic and has been put under home isolation. The district recorded 106 cases on Monday.

Bring corona patient to hospitals: Heath minister

Chandigarh: Keeping in view of surging cases of Covid-19 and higher case fatality rate (CFR) in Punjab, health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Monday instructed all the civil surgeons to motivate the severe Covid-19 patients for early treatment at government health facilities. Expressing concern over the symptomatic persons failing to report at healthcare facilities, Sidhu said that as per the death review team of the health department, 77.9% of Covid-19 patients came for treatment in hospitals with severe symptoms at a late stage, a major cause of higher CFR.

Sharing the details of positive cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported urban/rural populations, he said 71.4% cases have been confirmed from the urban population and only 28.6% cases have been reported from the rural population, during January to February 2021, but the deaths reported in urban is 45.5% which is much lower than rural where it is 54.5%.

Punjab capable to tackle second wave: Soni

Faridkot: Medical education and research minister OP Soni on Monday said that Punjab government is fully capable to tackle the second wave of Covid and adequate step has been taken for it. He said around 30,000 Covid samples are tested every day at laboratories in the state. He further said that despite the government appeals people are not taking precautions due to which cases are increasing again.

Soni had reached Baba Farid University of Health Science (BFUHS) at Faridkot after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan had raised issues regarding problems faced by patients for prevention and treatment of Covid at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH) in the assembly during the budget session. Minister held a meeting with the vice-chancellor of BFUHS, Dr Raj Bahadur, and other officials to address the concerns raised by the AAP MLA and other organisations. He was accompanied by the principal secretary of medical education DK Tiwari and Faridkot MLA Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon.

Restriction on eateries in Moga

Moga: The Moga administration on Monday put night restrictions on eateries and banquet halls in the wake of urge in Covid cases. As per deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans’ orders, no banquet hall, eatery and restaurant will be allowed to operate after 11pm. “In case of violation, legal action under Section 188 of the IPC and Disaster Management Act will be taken against violators, the DC said.