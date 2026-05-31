Thar driver booked for assaulting ASI on duty in Barnala

Police have booked a Barnala resident for assaulting an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) after ramming his Mahindra Thar into a police vehicle near Handiaya Chowk in the city.

The victim, ASI Sewa Singh, is posted at the Tapa Mandi police station in Barnala. (HT)

The victim, ASI Sewa Singh, who is posted at the Tapa Mandi police station, narrated in his complaint that he was travelling from Barnala toward Tapa in connection with an official case on the intervening night between May 28 and 29.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On the way, a Thar hit their vehicle from behind. When the ASI’s associate Hardeep Singh stepped out of the vehicle to question the driver about the collision, the latter became aggressive and hurled abuses at him.

The ASI alleged that as he stepped out of the vehicle to intervene, the driver, later identified as Amrik Singh, grabbed his uniform, snatched his nameplate and assaulted him.

The ASI immediately contacted the police control room for support. Upon seeing the police arrive, the accused pushed him, issued death threats and fled the scene, leaving his Thar behind, the ASI further alleged.

On his complaint, police booked Amrik under Sections 132 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 221(voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions) and 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Barnala City police station.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}