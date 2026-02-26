Thar mows down 2 madrasa teachers in Chandigarh, driver arrested

Two brothers, who were teachers at a madrasa in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, were killed after a speeding Thar SUV allegedly rammed into their motorcycle at the Kalagram light point in Manimajra around 11.30 pm on Tuesday. The accused, Armaan, 19, a resident of Sector 22 and the son of a Chandigarh police head constable, has been arrested. As per the police, Gulsher Ali died on the spot, while Abdul Subhan was rushed to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, where he was declared brought dead. (HT Photo for representation)

The victims, identified as Abdul Subhan, 44, and Gulsher Ali, 46, had recently come to Chandigarh to collect donations for Ramadan. They were staying with a relative in Manimajra.

According to the police, the two brothers were heading to another relative’s house on a motorcycle when the incident occurred. As per information, they had slowed down at the traffic light, with only a few seconds left for the signal to turn green, when the Thar SUV allegedly hit them from the back.

As per the police, Gulsher Ali died on the spot, while Abdul Subhan was rushed to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, where he was declared brought dead.

After the mishap, the accused allegedly sped away and abandoned the vehicle near the cremation ground in Sector 25. Eyewitnesses, however, jotted down his vehicle’s registration number and gave it to the police, who later traced and arrested him.

Police officials confirmed that no driving licence has been recovered from the accused so far. While police have conducted a medical examination and detailed results are awaited, they ruled out alcohol consumption on the basis of a smell test.

Family members, meanwhile, alleged that the police are trying to shield the accused.Police said a case has been registered at the Manimajra police station and that bodies were handed over to the families.

Gulsher Ali is survived by five children while Abdul Subhan leaves behind four children.

Delivery rider dies after skidding at Sector 42/43 dividing road

A 28-year-old delivery rider working with an app-based service died after losing control of his two-wheeler at the Sector 42/43 dividing road around 1.30 am on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Police identified the deceased as Akshay, 28. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Police have ruled out foul play and initiated inquest proceedings.