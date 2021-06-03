THE Asia University Rankings 2021: IIT Ropar in top 100, PU slips

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar, emerged at the 55th spot in the ninth edition of Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2021 released on Wednesday.

Its ranking dipped slightly from last year’s 47, continuing to retain a spot among the top 100 Asian institutes. IIT Ropar’s overall score this year stood at 48. Its respective scores in citations, research and teaching are 100, 16.2 and 36.3.

Meanwhile, Panjab University (PU) has slipped 26 notches this year, missing a spot in the top 100 yet again. Ranked 149 in 2020, PU has settled at the 175th position. In 2018, the varsity was 114th in the list and held the 136th spot in 2019. With three Indian institutions in the top 100, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, ranked highest in the country at 37.

Despite the continuous dip in the Times rankings, PU has been placed higher than JawaharLal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi, which is ranked at 187. It is also ahead of Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI), Aligarh Muslim University, University of Delhi and Delhi Technical University.

The varsity’s overall score has also witnessed a dip from 34.2 in 2020 to 34 in 2021. In citations, PU has scored 52.9 this year compared to 56.6 last year, while its score in industry income is 34.7 which was 34.9 last year.

However, PU’s score in research has increased to 18.8 this year as compared to 17.6 last year. Also, its score in teaching has increased to 34.7 in 2021 which was 32.1 in 2020. The number of students per faculty dropped to 20.3, which was 23.4 last year.

Director of PU’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), Ashish Jain, said, “The university’s performance has improved on majority of the parameters. PU is at the fourth spot in the country when compared only with universities.”