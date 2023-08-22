Oh! You want to get some sleep. Let me sing you a lullaby, the mosquito seemed to say in my ear.

A clap for the mosquito in the middle of the night (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Four-and-a-half decades of my life, I was resistant to mosquito bites. I cannot say how or why, but I was. Electricity cuts in summer were not only frequent during our childhood but a part and parcel of everyday life. With no inverters or gensets, we spent most of our summer afternoons and sometimes the entire night, fanning ourselves with pankhis - plastic, bamboo, wooden-framed, embroidered ones, and when nothing else could be found, the newspaper came to our rescue.

The ordeal was enhanced at night when mosquitoes added their fury to the already blistering night. Imagine, in the midst of all this hullabaloo, I could enjoy a peaceful sleep as I was immune to both, heat and mosquitoes. Blessed were the days or nights; I should say for no longer do I possess the miraculous powers of repelling the insect. My nights, now, consist of incessant slapping, persistent scratching and ceaseless scourging, trying to ward off the Devil incarnate. Irreverent to natural and chemical remedies, mosquitoes plague my nights with their piercing attacks and irksome droning.

The exasperating whining, even in the middle of the night, brings to mind the Nigerian folk tale of the ear and the mosquito. It’s said that the mosquito fell in love with the ear at first sight. He plucked all his courage and went to propose to her, the bellé of the ball. The ear listened to the heartfelt proposal and fell on the ground, laughing. The mosquito was taken aback at this strange response. When the ear was able to compose herself, she mocked him saying, ‘Why should I marry you? You are here for a day. Who knows whether you’ll be around for another day or not.’ The mosquito, of course, felt slighted and since then he keeps whirring around the ear, irritating and taunting her, ‘Look! I’m still alive.’

I’ve been trying to look for answers on the internet pertaining to my conundrum. What could be the cause of this sudden affiliation between mosquitoes and me? Did I ever reject a proposal by an infatuated mosquito for which he is bugging me no end? Well, in that case, I would like to tender a public apology for my inconsiderate behaviour.

The only plausible explanation that comes to mind is the fact that the species has been targeting me for my blood rather than some personal vendetta. Ever since I became a diabetic, mosquitoes could sense the high level of glucose in my blood, and thus began their organised heist to draw blood through their siphoning instruments. My claim has been supported by some internet sites though not all.

Research reveals that mosquitoes are most certainly drawn towards particular attributes, including people with type O blood group, the amount of carbon dioxide one inhales, body odour, body temperature, colour and even alcohol. Believe me, I have nothing in common with people who harbour such traits yet I find myself at the receiving end of their ire. One website suggested that people prone to mosquito bites should eat a lot of garlic. Mark my word, I was able to repel most human beings around but not the persistent mosquitoes! sonrok15@gmail.com.

The writer is an associate professor of English at SD College, Ambala Cantt.

