Inner Realm: Death, surrender and salvation

Firstly, let it be known that forced death is not a viable technique to escape from life’s quandaries and demands. If death could have solutions to life’s woes, suicide would be the most prescribed treatment.

Death only destroys the physical body, thought energies created during our lifetime persist. (Shutterstock)

The truth is that our demise only destroys the physical body. Thought energies created during our lifetime persist. Because, the mind mansion, the repertoire of our world without, is indestructible. The inventory of this mental world is generated as a collection of thoughts, beliefs and attitudes which are just photons; possessing of an unbreakable thread so attached to the pristine thought, the eternal power.

Hence, our beliefs, our freedom and our entanglements only alter shape, hue and character once we die. But they live.

Let it also be known that just because the body is no more, it does not follow that every soul will be shown a beautiful realm to live. After a person passes on, he will find a realm that mirrors his defining thoughts while he was alive. If my core values exist around empathy, love and righteousness, no doubt I will be attracted to a realm of beauty, love and light. If I have hurt people while I am alive, then I shall find myself in a place where I will experience what I have given.

Nothing more and nothing less!

Whether I have hurt myself or others, the fact of the matter is that it is the underlying vibration of my thought which attracts to me a similar energy.

Despair and hopelessness, even if inflicted upon oneself are not liberators. Sacrifice is different. Its underlying intent is that of giving freedom to someone. It unshackles! However, depression and suicide are streets that lead to terrible realms which continue in a different form after death. Even if a person has made colossal mistakes, there is no eternal damnation in the world of the infinitely loving creator. The Omnipotence does not give perdition to anyone.

Because the laws of the mind, one of which is the law of attraction, work only on energy, anyone anywhere, in any realm can be helped. The universal energy, the oneness pervades every space.

The cosmos, the galaxies, intergalactic spaces, the dimensions are all interconnected and are made of the same force and super-consciousness. For any thought to travel, what we think of as an unfathomable distance, virtually no time is needed. It is matter which is coarse. Matter needs finite time to travel. Not thought energy.

Moreover, in realms which consist of no tangible material or where matter is much finer, our earthly substance cannot enter. Thought energy, however, permeates everywhere.

Material objects can never purchase freedom of the soul

The currency of the spirit is thought.

Therefore, the life lesson is: Even if life throws huge boulders onto us, the pristine thought within us is that of growth and victory. We need to only seek the help of our true friend, the Universe and get up. In deep surrender, to let go of our own thought; let it align with the eternal and we shall rise.

The inner side to life is a mystery, unless we learn to read our outside world minutely. There is always the most important inner side to things. The very mechanics by which the world without the inner kingdom generates our outside circumstance must be understood. Our growth, our happiness as well as our fears and lack. These are all the products manufactured in our own factory.

Death of our body is not our demise. Nor is it the end of the root of our miseries. The cause persists after we die, waiting for another opportunity at ‘physical life’ to manifest once again as a mirror image of what we think.

Therefore, our liberation is now.

In the perfect alignment of our beliefs and our thoughts with that of the divinity and righteousness inside. In deep surrender. In Sunn Samadhi.

That is freedom.

(The writer is the principal chief commissioner, income tax. Views expressed are personal.)