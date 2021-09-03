Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / THE World Rankings 2022: Panjab University 7th among Indian institutes
chandigarh news

THE World Rankings 2022: Panjab University 7th among Indian institutes

Among global institutions, it continues to remain in the 601-800 ranking bracket; the overall score was in the 32.0 to 37.9 bracket, up from last year’s 30.2 to 36.3
By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 01:49 AM IST
For PU, teaching remained the highest-ranked pillar with a global rank of 384, while international outlook is the lowest with a 1628 global rank. In research, its rank is 965. (HT File Photo)

Panjab University has ranked seventh among 71 technical and non-technical Indian institutes in the 2022 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings released on Thursday.

Among global institutions, it continues to remain in the 601-800 ranking bracket.

IISC Bengaluru is the only Indian institute in the top 350, while IIT Ropar has been placed in the 351-400 bracket.

Panjab University’s overall score is in the 32.0 to 37.9 bracket, up from last year’s 30.2 to 36.3.

It outperformed Aligarh Muslim University, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Anna University, Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani, University of Delhi, IISER Pune, IISER Kolkata, IIT Patna, NIT Rourkela, Savitribai Phule Pune University and Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar.

For PU, teaching remained the highest-ranked pillar with a global rank of 384, while international outlook is the lowest with a 1628 global rank. In research, its rank is 965.

In 2014, the university was placed in the 226-250 bracket and slipped to 276-300 in 2015. It further dropped to 501-600 in 2016 and has been placed in the 601-800 bracket since 2017.

RELATED STORIES

“The varsity has, by and large, maintained its score and position over the last few years despite handicapped circumstances all around. As Panjab University is now gearing up for NAAC inspection, we are sure that the data submitted this time would be a lot more comprehensive and we shall see much better improvement,” said Dr Ashish Jain, PU’s director of internal quality assurance cell.

PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar said the varsity will continue to grow and make progress in the coming years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

25 people rounded up for drinking in open, 11 vehicles seized in Ludhiana

HT interview: Mistrust between Capt, Sidhu must end soon, says Punjab Cong affairs in-charge Harish Rawat

50 people booked for blocking Sukhbir Badal’s cavalcade in Mattewara

Nephew held for hacking 70-year-old man to death in Ludhiana
TRENDING TOPICS
Sidharth Shukla
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Taliban
India's Covid Cases
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP