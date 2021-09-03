THE World Rankings 2022: Panjab University 7th among Indian institutes

Panjab University has ranked seventh among 71 technical and non-technical Indian institutes in the 2022 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings released on Thursday.

Among global institutions, it continues to remain in the 601-800 ranking bracket.

IISC Bengaluru is the only Indian institute in the top 350, while IIT Ropar has been placed in the 351-400 bracket.

Panjab University’s overall score is in the 32.0 to 37.9 bracket, up from last year’s 30.2 to 36.3.

It outperformed Aligarh Muslim University, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Anna University, Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani, University of Delhi, IISER Pune, IISER Kolkata, IIT Patna, NIT Rourkela, Savitribai Phule Pune University and Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar.

For PU, teaching remained the highest-ranked pillar with a global rank of 384, while international outlook is the lowest with a 1628 global rank. In research, its rank is 965.

In 2014, the university was placed in the 226-250 bracket and slipped to 276-300 in 2015. It further dropped to 501-600 in 2016 and has been placed in the 601-800 bracket since 2017.

“The varsity has, by and large, maintained its score and position over the last few years despite handicapped circumstances all around. As Panjab University is now gearing up for NAAC inspection, we are sure that the data submitted this time would be a lot more comprehensive and we shall see much better improvement,” said Dr Ashish Jain, PU’s director of internal quality assurance cell.

PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar said the varsity will continue to grow and make progress in the coming years.