THE World University ranking: PU loses footing, slips to 801-1,000 bracket

Panjab University, one of the top varsities in the region, has slipped in Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, falling in the 801-1,000 bracket.

The varsity had been positioned in the 601-800 bracket in the last edition of the global rankings. This year, PU’s overall score is in the 29.8 to 33.9 bracket, down from last year’s 32.0 to 37.9.

The varsity has made a significant jump in citations with a score of 60 this year compared to 52.6 in the last edition of the ranking. However, the varsity’s score in teaching has dropped to 30.5 against last year’s 32.9. It has scored 14.6 in research, which is also lower than last year’s 14.8.

In 2014, the university had been placed in the 226-250 bracket, but slipped to 276-300 in 2015. It further dropped to 501-600 bracket in 2016 and had been ranked in the 601-800 bracket from 2017 till 2021.

Indian Institute of Science (IISC, Bengaluru) is the only Indian institution in the top 300 institutes. It has been slotted in the 251-300 bracket, improving its ranking from last year’s 301-350 grouping. No Indian institution has featured among the top 250 varsities so far.

PU was outstripped by Shoolini University in Himachal Pradesh (351-400), Alagappa University (401-500), Jamia Millia Islamia (501-600), Banaras Hindu University (601-800), Jawaharlal Nehru University (601-800) and Aligarh Muslim University (801-1,000).

However, the varsity outperformed University of Calcutta, University of Delhi, IISER, Pune; IISER, Kolkata, and Indian Institute of Technology,Bhubaneswar.

The ranking of IIT Ropar also fell with the university falling in the 501-600 bracket, down from last year’s 351-400 bracket.

