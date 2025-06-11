Theft accused caught after encounter in Khanna

The Khanna police have arrested a theft accused after an encounter on Tuesday. The accused, Arun Kumar, had recently stolen wedding items from the house of a poor family in Kartar Nagar of Khanna. He was caught after being injured in police firing during a recovery operation. The Khanna police have arrested a theft accused after an encounter on Tuesday. The accused, Arun Kumar, had recently stolen wedding items from the house of a poor family in Kartar Nagar of Khanna. He was caught after being injured in police firing during a recovery operation. (Representational image)

During questioning, Kumar, a resident of Kabza Factory Road, Khanna, told the police that he had hidden the stolen goods in an abandoned building near the Military Ground, Khanna.

SHO Tarvinder Bedi and his team took the accused to the location to recover the stolen items. But as they reached the site, Arun suddenly pulled out a country-made pistol hidden in a corner and fired at the police team. He tried to escape, but SHO Bedi fired back with his service pistol, hitting Arun in the right leg.

The injured accused was immediately taken into custody and rushed to Civil Hospital, Khanna, in a police vehicle. The area was sealed, and forensic experts were called to investigate the scene.

DSP Amritpal Singh Bhati said that Arun has been booked for attacking police, obstructing official duty, and illegal possession of weapons.