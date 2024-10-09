Theft accused escapes from Andhra Police custody in Ludhiana, case registered

An accused, brought to Ludhiana by Andhra Pradesh Police to recover stolen items, fled from their custody near Mohini Resorts, Chandigarh Road. Further the sub-inspector added that another FIR under Section 262 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of BNS has been lodged against the accused. (iStock)

The Division number 7 police lodged an FIR against the accused following the complaint of inspector B Ashok Kumar of railway police, Andhra Pradesh. The accused has been identified as Ram Karan of Gonda of Uttar Pradesh.

Sub-inspector Palwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that the railway police of Andhra Pradesh brought the accused to Ludhiana for the recovery of stolen cash and other valuables. Andhra Pradesh Police had arrested the accused a few days ago in a case lodged against him under sections 123 and 303 (2) of BNS at Hindupura RPS police station. According to Andhra Pradesh Police the accused confessed that after executing the theft he came to Ludhiana and took shelter here in rented accommodation of one of his relatives. He hid cash and stolen valuables with his relatives. When they reached near Mohini Resort at Chandigarh Road the accused gave a push to the police personnel and escaped.

Further the sub-inspector added that another FIR under Section 262 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of BNS has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.