Theft at Ludhiana temple; donation box, silver ornament stolen

In yet another incident of theft, burglars targeted a temple built inside a gaushala in Jamalpur on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, police said.

The thieves decamped with a donation box and a silver crown from the idol of Lord Krishna.

The Moti Nagar police have registered a first information report (FIR) against unidentified accused and initiated an investigation.

The case has been lodged on the basis of the statement of Kamal Singh, manager of Gau Sewa Samiti, Jamalpur.

Kamal told the police that he used to take care of the gaushala.

“On Thursday morning, when I came to the temple, I was shocked to see the donation box and crown of Lord Krishna missing. I immediately informed the police,” he added.

Head constable Jagbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR has been registered under sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the unidentified accused.

It is the second such incident in the past 16 days when the burglars targeted a temple.

Earlier on August 23, a man had stolen a silver ornament from a temple in Naseeb Enclave.

The stolen item was a snake made of silver and installed on the ‘shivling’, which was worth ₹70,000.