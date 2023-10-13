Theft of 34 LED street lights: Police file FIR

The police have filed an FIR against unknown persons in connection with the case of the theft of at least 34 LED street lights from 17 poles from Southern Bypass.

The civic body officials stated that the incident took place on the intervening night of October 5 and 6 near CRPF colony on Southern Bypass. The unidentified miscreants had unscrewed 17 street light poles and stole 34 LED street light bulbs (120 watt). The miscreants left the poles at the road divider, putting the lives of commuters at risk.

ASI Balkar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 379 and 427 of the IPC was lodged against unidentified accused on Wednesday. The police have been investigating to trace the accused.

The FIR was filed on the statement of executive engineer (light branch) Manjitinder Singh, who stated that they found that the miscreants had unscrewed 17 poles at the Southern Bypass and stolen the lights.

Singh stated that thieves have also been stealing copper wires from street light poles in the past.

