Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ‘Their greed for power knows no bounds’: Majithia on Punjab's rebel ministers
chandigarh news

‘Their greed for power knows no bounds’: Majithia on Punjab's rebel ministers

Former minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday asked four dissident ministers why they were entreating chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to make Batala a district if they did not have faith in his leadership
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
UPDATED ON SEP 06, 2021 08:53 PM IST
Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia addressing a press conference in Amritsar on Friday. (Sameer Sehgal /HT)

Former minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday asked four dissident ministers why they were entreating chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to make Batala a district if they did not have faith in his leadership.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader was addressing newspersons here after inducting a group of Congress and BJP workers into the party.

Majithia said the greed for power of the four rebel ministers – Sukhinder Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Bajwa, Sukhbinder Sarkaria and Charanjit Channi — knew no bounds. “First these ministers badmouthed their CM and now they are writing to him with request to make Batala a district,” he said, adding that Batala will be made a district if SAD leads the next government.

On the Muzaffarnagar Kisan rally, Majithia said “the farming community has given a clear signal to the central leadership in Delhi that it should be ready to face a people’s movement if it does not listen to the voice of the farmers”. He appealed to political parties in Punjab to also rise to the occasion and not use the flag of the kisan movement for their petty political ends. “This will only result in spoiling the atmosphere in the state and give an opportunity to the BJP-led central government to impose President’s Rule in Punjab,” he said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

2015 Kotkapura firing: Former DGP Sumedh Saini skips date for filing voice samples

Harpal Cheema’s claim on Punjab crime figures unfounded: Capt Amarinder

Ayurveda vs allopathy, making a case for empathy

Budding agriculturists learn poultry farming tips at GADVASU
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP