‘Their greed for power knows no bounds’: Majithia on Punjab's rebel ministers

Former minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday asked four dissident ministers why they were entreating chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to make Batala a district if they did not have faith in his leadership.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader was addressing newspersons here after inducting a group of Congress and BJP workers into the party.

Majithia said the greed for power of the four rebel ministers – Sukhinder Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Bajwa, Sukhbinder Sarkaria and Charanjit Channi — knew no bounds. “First these ministers badmouthed their CM and now they are writing to him with request to make Batala a district,” he said, adding that Batala will be made a district if SAD leads the next government.

On the Muzaffarnagar Kisan rally, Majithia said “the farming community has given a clear signal to the central leadership in Delhi that it should be ready to face a people’s movement if it does not listen to the voice of the farmers”. He appealed to political parties in Punjab to also rise to the occasion and not use the flag of the kisan movement for their petty political ends. “This will only result in spoiling the atmosphere in the state and give an opportunity to the BJP-led central government to impose President’s Rule in Punjab,” he said.