There is need for individual bunkers in vulnerable areas: J&K CM

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that civilian areas were deliberately targeted from across the LoC. J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah (File)

Omar, who visited the shelling affected areas of Uri, including Salamabad, Lagama, Bandi and Gingal in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, also said that he would take up the demand for building individual bunkers in these areas with the Centre.

Omar said the situation in Uri mirrors that of Tangdhar, Rajouri, and Poonch. “It appears that civilian areas were deliberately targeted in this instance, endangering more lives,” he said. “Thankfully, the ceasefire is currently holding, and we are working diligently to assess damages and extend help wherever needed,” he told reporters.

The CM further said that there is need for individual bunkers in vulnerable areas. “With support from the Centre, we will work for construction of individual bunkers in all shelling-affected regions,” he said.

Chief minister Omar has been visiting different parts of J&K meeting families and injured who got affected during the shelling.

At Salamabad, the chief minister met with affected families and assured them of sustained relief and long-term rehabilitation measures. “It is the responsibility of my government to ensure you receive the necessary support to rebuild your lives with dignity,” he told locals.

Chief minister also visited Razarwani village and met family members of Nargis Begum, who lost her life after a shell struck the vehicle the family attempted to flee in. “No words can truly capture the depth of your grief or the magnitude of this tragedy. I pray you find the strength to endure this irreparable loss. We stand with you in this hour of sorrow,” he said.

Commending the unwavering spirit of the people of Uri, Omar said, “This land has borne tremendous hardship — from the devastating 2005 earthquake to recurrent cross-border shelling. Yet, its people have consistently demonstrated courage and resilience.”

Expressing solidarity with the affected families, the chief minister said that over the past few days, I have witnessed immense suffering and loss, but also unparalleled courage. “These visits should have been about progress and development — not grief. The pain of my people is deeply personal to me.”

The CM also visited the Lagama market, where several homes and commercial establishments suffered damage. After assessing the situation on ground, he assured affected individuals of prompt relief.