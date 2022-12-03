Thick layer of fog engulfs Srinagar, snow likely in Kashmir next week

Kashmir is currently in the grip of cold wave with mercury dropping below minus 5° Celsius at Pampore and Awantipore.

The MeT office has predicted the possibility of a snow spell next week. Due to dense fog on Saturday, low visibility was witnessed at several places, which improved as the day progressed.

“Light snow over plains and lower reaches is likely on December 9 and 10 while middle and higher reaches will experience light to moderate snow, particularly over north, northwestern, central and southern parts of Kashmir,” said a MeT official.

Srinagar’s temperature was minus 1.9°C, while Qazigund recorded minus 2.4°C, Pahalgam minus 2.8°C, Pampore minus 5°C and Awantipore minus 5.6°C.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 2°C and in Kupwara town, the temperature dropped to minus 1.9°C.

In Ladakh, Leh saw minus 5.4°C, Kargil minus 10.4°C and Drass minus 4°C.

This year, Jammu and Kashmir received the much-needed normal rainfall after two years of deficit monsoon seasons, officials said.

They said that Kashmir valley received 270mm average rainfall from June 1 to September 29, an increase of 6% than the normal of 254mm. Similarly, Jammu division experienced 886mm average rainfall in the four monsoon months, an increase of 7% than the normal 826 mm.

Kashmir gets 70% of its precipitation through western disturbances – moisture laden winds from the Mediterranean – with normally January and February as snow months and March and April (receiving above 100mm each) as the rain months.