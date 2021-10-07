Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Thieves decamp with nickel, copper from Ludhiana factory
chandigarh news

Thieves decamp with nickel, copper from Ludhiana factory

Published on Oct 07, 2021 02:48 AM IST
Thieves decamped with 550kg nickel and 3.50kg copper from a factory unit in Moti Nagar, Ludhiana (Representative photo)
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Thieves decamped with 550kg nickel and 3.50kg copper from a factory unit in Moti Nagar.

Complainant Lakshay Rai told the police that he owns a hand tool manufacturing unit, Arvind Forging, in Industrial Area-A.

On October 3, he closed the factory unit around 5pm and went home. The next day when he opened the unit, he was shocked to find 550kg nickel and 3.5kg copper missing. He said the materials were worth around 20 lakh. After preliminary probe, police registered a case on Tuesday.

Investigating officer Sulakhan Singh said a case under Section 380 (theft) and 457 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. He said closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras located in the vicinity are being checked.

