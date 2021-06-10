Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Thieves strike at Sanjh Kendra in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Thieves strike at Sanjh Kendra in Ludhiana

Decamp with three batteries, inverter and LED monitor besides other valuables kept in the premises, police say
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 01:31 AM IST
Police investigation in progress at the Sanjh Kendra in Ludhiana’s Club Road area on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

Thieves struck at the Sanjh Kendra located a few metres away from the residence of deputy commissioner in Club Road area and decamped with three batteries, inverter and LED monitor besides other valuables kept in the premises, police said on Wednesday.

The Sanjh Kendra is located in the area, which houses the residences of several bureaucrats, police and judicial officials.

The incident came to light this morning when a sweeper went to clean the office and found the doors open. He raised an alarm and informed the Sanjh Kendra staff about the crime. A woman staff employee stated that three batteries and an LED monitor kept in the office were missing.

Soon, cops also reached the spot and started an investigation. According to Division Number 8 SHO Rajinder Singh, it is suspected that the thieves may have struck at the Sanjh Kendra at midnight.

They broke open the door by using a cutter and took away batteries and LED monitors.

He said that a CCTV camera was installed in the Sanjh Kendra and its recording will be retrieved to find out how many persons were involved in the theft.

The thieves, however, did not take any computer or air conditioner kept in the centre.

The police have not ruled out the possibility that the thieves may have carried out a recce of the premises before committing the theft.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This hilarious pic shows what happens when someone watches you while you work

Cop rescues man who slipped while boarding moving train at Mumbai's Kurla. Watch

Vicky Kaushal posts ‘Baal mat kato’ on Instagram. Here’s why

Mumbai Rains: Tweeple react with photos and videos on showers
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP