Mohali: Cars parked near PCA Stadium broken into during Wednesday’s IPL match

Fans returning from the Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at PCA Stadium on Wednesday were in for a shock as thieves broke into their cars after smashing the windshields of at least three cars in the nearby parking lots and made off with valuables.

Speaking of the incident, Mohali’s Phase 8 station house officer said the parking lot operator has been summoned to explain how someone entered the parking lot and stole valuables after breaking the windshield without being noticed. (HT Photo)

The car owners said they had parked their vehicles in the paid parking lots to ensure safety, adding that many decided notto lodge a police complaint in order to avoid the rigmarole of visiting the police station to pursue the case.

Sharing details of the incident, Akhilesh Gahlot of Jal Vayu Vihar in Kharar said, “When we returned after watching the match, we were shocked to find the windshield of our car broken. Two laptops and mobile phones were stolen.”

Vishwas Kumar, a resident of Ashoka Colony near Lal Dwara Mandir in Yamunanagar, also found the windshield of his car broken, adding, “Finally, three of us lodged a formal complaint.”

Parking lot operator Harvinder Singh said he had charged only for parking, and was not responsible for the loss of valuables and damage to the vehicles. The operator added that he had not noticed any miscreants entering the parking lot and damaging vehicles.

Speaking of the incident, Phase 8 SHO Balwinder Singh said the parking lot operator had been summoned to explain how someone entered the parking lot and stole valuables after breaking the windshields without being noticed. Deputy superintendent of police-2 Harsimran Singh Bal said a probe was on in the matter, adding, that CCTV cameras located in and around the area were being checked to track the suspects.

