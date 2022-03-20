Third garbage transfer station to bolster Chandigarh’s waste management

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday inaugurated the third material recovery facility-cum-garbage transfer station at Sector 25, near Dadumajra.

Purohit said the centre is the third out of three facilities which have been constructed in the city for the systematic and scientific solution of the municipal solid waste generated in the city. The first facility at 3 BRD and the second at the Industrial area, Phase I, are under operation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the project is part of the larger solid waste management (SWM) system, SWM Rules, 2016, which aims at reducing the time and cost involved in collection and transfer of waste besides generating income by recovering reusable and recyclable waste.

MC commissioner-cum-Chandigarh Smart City Limited CEO Anindita Mitra briefed the attendees on the project, saying door-to-door waste collection vehicles will bring segregated waste (dry and wet waste) in different compartments at the facility, which has a dedicated space for sorting of recoverable dry waste into different categories like paper, card, recyclable plastics, glass bottles, metal.

She added that the dry waste left after recovery of recyclable materials will be compacted in huge compactors to the compost plant located in Sector 25, near Dadumajra. Weigh bridges have been provided for measurement of dry and wet waste within the facility.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mitra said the facility is equipped with hopper-tippers and compactor capsules for transfer of waste from smaller (3.2 cum) vehicles to 20 cum capsules where the waste will be compacted to one fifth of the original volume, adding that volume reduction will save cost of transportation of waste and space required for disposal of waste.

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur, adviser to the administrator Dharam Pal and other senior officials of administration and municipal corporation were also present at the event.