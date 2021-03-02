Third vaccination round: 556 jabbed in Chandigarh on Day 1

As many as 556 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in Chandigarh as the nationwide drive entered the third phase on Monday.

Among the two priority groups, senior citizens (above the age of 60 years) were seen more enthusiastic as 493 of them were inoculated as compared to just 63 people with comorbidities in the age group of 45-60.

Private hospitals, which had only five sites, inoculated 256 persons, while at 10 government vaccination centres, 300 people received the jab.

At 106, maximum number of people were inoculated at a vaccination centre in Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore was the first to get the jab at the dispensary in Sector 7, where only five people turned up.

Other prominent people who got the shot in Chandigarh were Union minister of state for commerce and industry Som Prakash, former Punjab chief secretary Sarvesh Kaushal, former UT home secretary Krishan Mohan, former Punjab director general of police (DGP) NPS Aulakh, former Uttar Pradesh DGP Harmol Singh Gill and former Rajasthan DGP Amarjot Singh.

Teething problems on Co-WIN portal

Due to hiccups in the online registration portal Co-WIN, senior citizens had to wait for more time for their turn, but the process got smoother as the day progressed, said officials. Registration for comorbid groups was also stopped for some time, as it takes more time for them to register on the portal.

At the civil hospital in Sector 45, people were seen waiting for more than three hours for the jab. A senior official said the staffers were not able to verify appointments that were pre-booked, and thus the appointments had to be cancelled and booked again at the sites, leading to delays. “The issues with on-site bookings were resolved, but those with online appointments remain,” said the official, wishing not to be named.

“At 9am, when the portal was launched, it took more time for registration The initial hiccups were anticipated. However, in the afternoon, the registration numbers picked up. Many people reported at the sites in the afternoon, and we received a good response,” said Dr VK Nagpal, joint director, UT health department.

Dr Manjeet Singh, district immunisation officer, said: “People can go for both online and on-spot registration. It is advisable to check the portal once. The footfall is less at the Manimajra site; so people can go there as well.”

More private hospitals roped in

“The five private hospitals that have participated in the vaccination drive also saw a good turnout of beneficiaries, who at most of the places availed the facility of on-spot registration,” an official statement said.

“The response was better than expected. There seems to be no hesitancy,” said Dr Neeraj Kumar of Chaitanya Hospital, Sector 44.

HS Sehgal, nodal officer for vaccination at Healing Hospital, Sector 34, said they are receiving a number of queries through phone calls, and arrangements are being made as per instructions from the authorities.

The other three private hospitals where vaccination took place were Dharam Hospital, Sector 15, and Santokh Hospital and Landmark Hospital in Sector 38.

Dr Amandeep Kang, director, UT health department, said: “The authorities have fixed a minimum load of 200 inoculations per day at government sites and 100 at private sites. The number can be increased if more response is received.”

She said four new private sites will be open for registration from Tuesday: Eden Critical Care Centre, Industrial Area; Kare Partner Heart Centre and Mukat Hospital in Sector 34; and CHD City Hospital, Sector 8C.

The government vaccination sites have been created at GMCH, Sector 32; GMSH, Sector 16; PGIMER; Civil Hospitals in Sector 45 and Manimajra; Health and Wellness Centre, Sector 49; and ESI Hospital, Ram Darbar.