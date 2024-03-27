This Holi, 202 caught for drunk driving on tricity roads

Amid Holi festivities on Monday, tricity cops kept a hawk’s eye on revellers and issued a whopping 202 drunk driving challans and 1,281 for other traffic violations. Traffic police personnel conduct a breathalyser test to check drunk driving in Chandigarh on Monday. (RAVI KUMAR/HT)

At 109, the maximum number of drunk driving cases were witnessed in Chandigarh, where 15 special nakas, manned by 350 cops, were set up to check on the menace. On the other hand, Mohali gained the notorious distinction of having the most number of traffic violations (672) in tricity this Holi.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Over 1,000 cops stood guard across Chandigarh to keep tabs on hooliganism, eve-teasing, public place drinking and rash and dangerous driving during the festivities. (HT Photo)

In Chandigarh, traffic challans see dip, drunk driving cases up

Over 1,000 cops stood guard across Chandigarh to keep tabs on hooliganism, eve-teasing, public place drinking and rash and dangerous driving during the festivities. While the traffic challans saw a dip this year, compared to last year, drunken driving cases went up in City Beautiful. Against 1,340 traffic challans issued in 2023, the number was reduced to 509, less than half, this year. The revellers were booked under various Sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, including for driving without helmet, triple riding, bullet silencer crackers, drivers without seatbelt, zig zag driving etc.

Drunk driving cases saw a 100% rise, going from 60 in 2023 to 109 this year. Besides, 156 vehicles were impounded during the drive. A total of 13 preventive actions under Section 107 and 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure were taken by the police of various police stations. Two persons were arrested under Sections 68-1(B) Punjab Police Act 2007 and 510 of the Indian Penal Code for drinking in public.

SSP (Traffic) Sumer Pratap Singh said that Holi remained a low-key affair this year. “From the feedback we received from traffic cops, and as per our own observation, there were fewer people on the roads this time. It may be because people may have gone on outstation trips in view of the long weekend.”

Mohali sees spike in traffic violations

Mohali witnessed a spike in traffic violations with 672 challans being issued for various offences under the Motor Vehicle Act on Monday. The figure stood at 368 last year.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Garg said 664 cops ensured peaceful Holi celebrations across the district. A total of 62 nakas were laid across the district to check on hooliganism and curb traffic violations. Besides, 41 patrolling parties, 16 PCRs and six teams of the anti-riot police were also on duty.

Out of the total 672 challans issued, 68 were for drunk driving. As many as 51 vehicles were also impounded. Traffic police teams issued 591 challans in all and impounded 20 vehicles.

Total of 136 road users were challaned across the district for wrong side driving, 79 for driving without helmet, 61 for triple riders, 75 for wrong parking, 18 challans each for pasting black film on car windows, drunken driving and red-light jumping. In Mohali, the Zirakpur traffic police issued the maximum challans (152).

Panchkula: From zero last year to 25 drunk driving challans this time

In Panchkula, 25 persons were fined for drunk driving this year, as against zero last Holi. The total number of challans issued for traffic violations this year was 100 as against 179 challans issued last Holi. Police had set up 40 police nakas in Panchkula to check traffic violations on Holi. Cops also arrested a Rajiv Colony resident for selling illicit liquor. The accused was identified as Surjit Singh alias Ganja. Fifteen bottles of illicit liquor were recovered from him. A case under Excise Act was registered at Sector 14 police station in Panchkula.