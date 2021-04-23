Those not wearing masks properly to be fined too in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

From now on, those not wearing masks properly will be fined too in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. Both the governments and Chandigarh administration on Friday assured the high court that people not covering their mouth or nose properly with face masks will be treated on par with those not wearing them at all and will be liable to same punitive action.

The assurance was given in a suo motu plea initiated by the high court in view of surge in Covid-19 cases in both the states and the UT. The court has now disposed of the plea.

During the hearing on Friday, Haryana government submitted that nodal agencies in every district headed by the deputy commissioner are functional. It was also informed that secretary, legal services authority in every district will also be a member of the said committee as he receives number of complaints. The committee will meet daily, the government had told the court.

Punjab too assured that a committee on the similar lines will be constituted to consider the grievances of the public. As of Chandigarh, it said that a war room has been constituted for the purpose.

To the submissions that certain private hospitals are charging exorbitant fee for their services, both the governments and UT assured the court that such grievance will be promptly looked into and punitive measures shall be taken against such medical facilities. Further, assurance has been given that surprise checks will also be conducted on such private facilities. More personnel will be deputed to attend distress calls and helpline numbers will be widely publicised, it was assured.

It was also undertaken that authorities will depute officials of the municipal bodies/health authorities to ensure that mask etiquettes are followed by the public. Heads of the public as well as private institutions will sensitise the employees to wear masks properly, it was submitted. The court has asked the authorities to submit daily reports with the respective district and sessions judges’.

