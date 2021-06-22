Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Those opposing move sympathisers of terrorists: MLA Pandey
Those opposing move sympathisers of terrorists: MLA Pandey

Says they are the ones who kept receiving benefits from chief minister Amarinder Singh for over four years
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 01:20 AM IST
Congress MLA Rakesh Pandey offers sweets to Youth Akali Dal workers protesting outside his house in Ludhiana on Monday.

Under fire from the opposition and his own party colleagues after his son was given the job of naib tehsildar on compassionate ground, Congress MLA from Ludhiana (North) Rakesh Pandey on Monday said those opposing the move are sympathisers of terrorists and their ideology.

The Punjab cabinet on Friday had cleared the proposal to appoint Congress MLA Fateh Jung Bajwa’s son as a police inspector besides the job his Pandey’s son Bhisham Pandey. Terrorists had killed the MLA’s father Joginder Pal Pandey, also a legislator, in 1987.

“Those pressing for the withdrawal of orders kept receiving benefits from chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh for over four years.But when it’s my turn to receive something, they have a problem and are making it an issue of quid pro quo,” said Pandey.

The recruitment process has snowballed into a political issue just because the elections are approaching next year, he added.

“Practically, there are no issues to corner the present Congress government in the state before the elections,” he said.

Later during the day, Youth Akali Dal (Ludhiana rural and urban) presidents Prabhjot Singh and Manpreet Singh Manna along with their supporters staged a protest outside Pandey’s house.

In a symbolic gesture, Dhaliwal and the protesting YAD workers offered ladoos to the Congress MLA, alleging that the ruling party leaders were securing jobs only for their kith and kin, while the deserving people were spending a life of penury.

Interestingly, Pandey shared ladoos with the protesters.

