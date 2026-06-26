Three aides of Pak-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti held in Jalandhar

Used to relay sensitive information about key government establishments, say police

Police have arrested three Jalandhar youths for allegedly providing sensitive information about key government establishments of the state to Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti. (HT Photo)

Police have arrested three Jalandhar youths for allegedly providing sensitive information about key government establishments of the state to Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti.

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The accused have been identified as Sachin Khosla, Bharat Verma and Pardeep Singh, who were nabbed in a joint of operation of Jalandhar police and its special cell.

Commissioner of police Satinder Singh said the accused were associated with Bhatti directly and were well aware of the explosion that took place outside the Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab Frontier headquarters in Jalandhar on May 5.

“Acting on a tip-off, the trio was nabbed from near Niti Shri Flats in Jalandhar. The accused were involved in illegal and anti-national activities, and used to send information regarding government buildings and other sensitive information through social media and various phone applications to their handlers Shahzad Bhatti and Hamas Gujjar in Pakistan,” Singh said.

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{{^usCountry}} A case has been registered under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Official Secrets Act, and Sections 111 (organised crime) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case has been registered under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Official Secrets Act, and Sections 111 (organised crime) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

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Came in contact with Bhatti through Instagram:Probe

“According to preliminary investigation, Pardeep was the first to came in contact with Bhatti through his Instagram account and then roped two of his associates, who were following his directions for past few months. During interrogation, they revealed they knew about Bhatti’s plans regarding the twin blasts in Jalandhar and Amritsar on May 5,” the commissioner of police said.

Singh added that they were working to obtain more concrete information from them regarding anti-national activities during their remand period.

On May 5, a blast that took place outside the BSF Punjab Frontier headquarters in Jalandhar around 8 pm. The explosion ripped apart a delivery scooter parked near the complex and shattered windowpanes nearby, causing panic in the high-security zone. A second explosion occurred hours later that night, around 11.15 pm, near the boundary wall of the Khasa army cantonment in Amritsar, where the impact dislodged a tin sheet.

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Though no casualties were reported in either incident, the twin explosions raised serious security concerns, particularly because both targeted sensitive security establishments in Punjab.

On May 14, the Jalandhar commissionerate police arrested two accused Anil Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, who was currently residing in Amritsar, and Umar Deen, a taxi driver based in Zirakpur.

While Umar Deen was tasked with planting the IED outside the BSF headquarters by Bhatti, Anil travelled from Amritsar only to record the blast video, the Punjab Police probe found. During their police custody, several incriminating chats between the accused and Shahzad Bhatti were recovered from their mobile phones.