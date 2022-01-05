Three arrested for attacking Chandigarh man, vandalising his car

Police have arrested three youths for attacking a Hallomajra resident and vandalising his car on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Shivam Dubey, 25, of Makhan Majra village, and Fakrudeen, 19, and Shivam, 21, residents of Daria village.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trio was arrested on the complaint of Ravinder, a resident of Deep Complex, Hallomajra, who alleged that six people attacked him with sticks and rods, and also damaged his car near the wine shop in Daria village, following a drunken brawl.

He suffered injuries in the attack and was admitted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.

Police have booked the accused under Sections 323, 341, 147, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code at the Industrial Area police station.