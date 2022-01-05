Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three arrested for attacking Chandigarh man, vandalising his car
chandigarh news

Three arrested for attacking Chandigarh man, vandalising his car

Ravinder, a resident of Deep Complex, Hallomajra, Chandigarh, alleged that six people attacked him with sticks and rods, and also damaged his car
Chandigarh Police have booked the accused under Sections 323, 341, 147, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code. (HT Photo/For representation only)
Updated on Jan 05, 2022 04:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police have arrested three youths for attacking a Hallomajra resident and vandalising his car on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Shivam Dubey, 25, of Makhan Majra village, and Fakrudeen, 19, and Shivam, 21, residents of Daria village.

The trio was arrested on the complaint of Ravinder, a resident of Deep Complex, Hallomajra, who alleged that six people attacked him with sticks and rods, and also damaged his car near the wine shop in Daria village, following a drunken brawl.

He suffered injuries in the attack and was admitted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.

Police have booked the accused under Sections 323, 341, 147, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code at the Industrial Area police station.

