Three arrested for cricket betting in Chandigarh

The crime cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested three persons for betting on a cricket match.

The arrested accused have been identified as Manpreet of Khuda Lahora, Sanjeev alias Sonu and Vikram Singh, both hailing from Jind in Haryana.

The accused were produced in a court on Tuesday. One-day remand of Sanjeev was procured by the police, while other two were sent to judicial custody.

The trio was caught while they were betting online on a cricket match from a house in Sector 18 on December 13 following a tip-off.

The police recovered ₹47,000, a laptop, a printer, an LED, TV accessories, and six mobile phones from their possession.

A case under Section 420 of the IPC and provisions of the Gambling Act was registered at the Sector-19 police station.

The police said that the accused were betting on a cricket match being played between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades on December 13.

The accused had taken the house on rent three months ago, which was being used for betting during cricket matches.

The police said that the accused used to take bets online and maintained a register for noting details of the people betting.