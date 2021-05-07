Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three arrested for murder in Kaithal
Three people have been arrested in connection with a murder of a Kaithal resident on May 3, police said on Thursday
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 03:47 AM IST
The police said one of the accused is already convicted in a murder case and had jumped parole (HT photo)

Three people have been arrested in connection with a murder of a Kaithal resident on May 3, police said on Thursday.

Kaithal DSP Ravinder Kumar said the accused have been identified as Om Prakash alias Bagri of Danoda Khurd village of Jind district, Mahender Singh of Bakal village (Kaithal) and his brother Joginder Singh. The trio is accused of murdering one Vijay Kumar of Bakal village by hitting him with an iron rod, said the DSO, adding that they later dumped his body in the fields near Pundri.

The DSP said Om Prakash was already convicted in a murder case and was out on parole. During the police investigation, it was revealed that Vijay had an argument with the accused on May 2 and the next day the trio attacked him. The accused have been booked for murder.

