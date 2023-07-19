Janakpuri robbery: History-sheeter, two aides in Ludhiana police net

Four days after the robbery at a cash transfer facility in Janakpuri, the police on Wednesday arrested three persons in connection with the case.

The commissioner of police said that three masked men were captured in the CCTVs escaping after executing the crime. (iStock)

According to police, while the accused had robbed ₹11,000 from the shop, the complainant had lied about the amount. The complainant had alleged that the robbers had robbed ₹2.50 lakh from his employee at gunpoint.

The police have recovered ₹4,500 from the accused besides the scooter used in the crime, an illegal .32 bore pistol with two live cartridges. The accused had also used a toy pistol in the crime.

The accused have been identified as Hardeep Singh Moosa, 29, of Kunal Colony, 33 feet road; Kamal Kumar, 38 of Shivaji Nagar, and Rahul Singh alias Gobhi, 23, of Ganesh Nagar.

Police said that Moosa is a history-sheeter and facing eight FIRs, including snatching, theft, ATM robberies and supply of illegal weapons. The Khanna police have arrested him in 2019 and recovered at least 9 illegal weapons from his possession.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that on July 15, three masked men had targeted a cash transfer facility in Janakpuri and robbed cash at gunpoint. At the time of the incident, a female employee was present at the shop. The victim had claimed that the robbers had robbed ₹2.50 lakh in cash from the shop.

The commissioner of police said that three masked men were captured in the CCTVs escaping after executing the crime. The Division number 2 police had lodged an FIR and initiated investigation.

“Two of the aides of the accused are yet to be arrested, who had helped them in recce of the shop,” said commissioner of police Sidhu.

“We will take action against the complainant for lying to the police,” he said.

