Three bikes, two scooters stolen in Ludhiana

City police on Friday registered five cases against unidentified thieves who reportedly stole three motorcycles and two scooters from different parts of Ludhiana.

Sohan Singh, a resident of Patiala, complained that thieves had taken away his Bajaj CT 100 motorcycle parked near Bank of Baroda at Baba Than Singh Chowk on September 30.

After failing to recover the motorcycle, the Division Number 3 police registered an FIR against unidentified thieves and started investigation.

The second case of theft was reported at Dugri. According to Sham Singh, a resident of Phase 2, unidentified thieves took away his Honda Activa which had parked outside a house in Phase 3 on September 25.

The third case was registered in Model Town, wherein Anuj, a resident of Sukhdev Nagar, told the police that his Hero Splendor motorcycle that was parked outside a house in Atam Nagar was stolen on September 29.

Division Number 5 police have also registered two cases of vehicle theft in their jurisdiction.

According to Ravinder Singh of Janta enclave in Dugri, his motorcycle that was parked outside a mall on Satpal Mittal Road was stolen by vehicle lifters on September 25.

The thieves also took away a Honda Activa of Ankit Arora, a resident of Sethi enclave in Dhandra, from the same location.

The police have registered the FIRs under Section 379 of the IPC and launched probes.