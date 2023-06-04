Three booked for abetment after former Kalion sarpanch ends life

Police have booked three Bengaluru-based persons for abetment three days after a former sarpanch of Kailon village ended his life on being duped of ₹25 crore on the pretext of property investment.

Police booked three persons for abetment after a former Kalion sarpanch ended his life.

The victim, 42, had consumed poison on May 31 and died during treatment a day later on June 1. His wife then lodged a complaint at the Phase 11 police station.

The accused have been identified as Shaukat Ali Khan, his wife Zoya. Their accomplice, Dev Ashish of Bengaluru, North Karnataka, is reportedly on the run.

The complainant said her husband came in touch with the accused in 2016 and they coaxed him into investing in a property in Bengaluru.

The duo introduced his husband to Dev Ashish, who further persuaded him to invest money in other ventures. The deceased sold his entire property and agriculture landholding to raise money for the same and ended up investing ₹25 crore, his wife said.

The accused stopped taking his calls around a year ago and resisted any attempts to be reached. This caused a lot of the stress for the deceased and he consumed poison on May 31.

Sharing further details, Phase-11 station house officer Priya Khera said a case has been registered against the trio under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and a hunt is on to nab the accused.

