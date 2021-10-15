Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three booked for registering vehicles with fake documents
chandigarh news

Three booked for registering vehicles with fake documents

In the vehicle registration application submitted in October 2018, the firm’s address was listed as SCO 8, Industrial Area, Phase 2, Chandigarh, but the premises were already vacated in April 2018
The vigilance inquiry was initiated in October 2018 following a tip-off that some vehicles of HILTI Private Company Limited were registered at the RLA Office in Sector 17, Chandigarh, through fake documents, with the connivance of RLA staff. (HT Photo)
Updated on Oct 15, 2021 03:09 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police have booked three people for using fake documents for registration of five vehicles.

Chandrish Sehgal and Rajesh Yadav of Delhi, and Amit Kumar of Hisar, Haryana, were booked following an inquiry by Deepak Yadav, OSD, Vigilance Office, Sector 9, Chandigarh.

The vigilance inquiry was initiated in October 2018 following a tip-off that some vehicles of HILTI Private Company Limited were registered at the RLA Office in Sector 17, Chandigarh, through fake documents, with the connivance of RLA staff.

While the firm’s address was listed as SCO 8, Industrial Area, Phase 2, Chandigarh, the premises were already vacated in April 2018.

Further, the rubber stamps used in the registration files were also not of the firm. The case was transferred to police after no role of RLA staff was found.

The three accused have been booked under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mandi bypoll | We don’t need helpless leaders:Jai Ram’s jibe at Pratibha Singh

Chandigarh adviser’s surprise visit to ISBT-43

Despite cracker ban, Chandigarh BJP calls for Dussehra celebrations as usual

Private clinic in Zirakpur sealed after raid finds irregularities
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP