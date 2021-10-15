Three booked for registering vehicles with fake documents

Police have booked three people for using fake documents for registration of five vehicles.

Chandrish Sehgal and Rajesh Yadav of Delhi, and Amit Kumar of Hisar, Haryana, were booked following an inquiry by Deepak Yadav, OSD, Vigilance Office, Sector 9, Chandigarh.

The vigilance inquiry was initiated in October 2018 following a tip-off that some vehicles of HILTI Private Company Limited were registered at the RLA Office in Sector 17, Chandigarh, through fake documents, with the connivance of RLA staff.

While the firm’s address was listed as SCO 8, Industrial Area, Phase 2, Chandigarh, the premises were already vacated in April 2018.

Further, the rubber stamps used in the registration files were also not of the firm. The case was transferred to police after no role of RLA staff was found.

The three accused have been booked under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.