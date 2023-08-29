Chandigarh: 22-year-old stabbed, 3 booked

Sector 34 police have booked three people for stabbing a 22-year-old youth near Gugga Mari, Burail, on Sunday.

One of the three accused has been identified as Rohit ,23, of Burail.

Police said the victim, Chottu, who worked at a shop in Burail, was stabbed by Rohit and his two accomplices in the stomach due to an old enmity.

Chottu was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

“We had detained Rohit three days before the incident under preventive action after he had a fight with the victim. After he was released, they fought again, following which Rohit stabbed the victim,” a cop said.

The police are yet to arrest the three accused. “After Rohit’s arrest, we will be able to identify his two accomplices,” a police officer said.

