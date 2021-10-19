Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three Chandigarh shops sealed for selling crackers
chandigarh news

Three Chandigarh shops sealed for selling crackers

The shop owners found selling crackers in Chandigarh were booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, which entails imprisonment up to six months
Sale of crackers is banned in Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 01:53 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Continuing its drive against the sale of crackers, the UT administration on Monday sealed three shops at Palsora village in Sector 56.

The shop owners were booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which entails imprisonment up to six months.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM, South) Rupesh Kumar, who raided the shops, said, “Sale of crackers is not allowed under the orders of the State Disaster Management Authority in place in the city and violators will face action.”

On Dussehra as well, the SDM had sealed a cracker shop in Attawa village, Sector 42. Besides, five Ramlila associations and seven individuals were booked for bursting crackers during the festival’s celebrations on Friday.

